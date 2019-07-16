Peeing vandals may force youth football team to cancel its season, Missouri cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A youth football team in Missouri may not get to play this season after its gear was vandalized in a pretty disgusting way.

Officials with the youth football team in St. James, Missouri, were getting ready for the first day of summer football camp when they discovered the unthinkable on Monday, they wrote in a Facebook post.

The team’s storage room had been broken into, their uniforms and gear strewn all across the floor, team officials said. The vandals had not only poured chemicals on the gear, but urinated on uniforms, helmets and mouthguards, St. James Police Department told McClatchy.

“Every mouth guard we had in stock is ruined,” officials wrote. “ Every practice jersey, pants, game jersey, and pad inserts have chemicals and urine on them.”

Team officials also said a number of shoulder pads and helmets had been stolen.

With the fall football season quickly approaching, officials say they fear the team won’t be able to play.

“We have no idea what [insurance is] going to cover and how long it will take to get money returned,” they wrote. “This is the busiest time of the year for ordering football gear.”

Team officials say they estimate the total loss to be thousands of dollars, noting that donations would be “wonderful.”

Social media outrage on the behalf of the team has been overwhelming, with several users calling for the vandals to be prosecuted.

“Unbelievable. People these days are outrageously sick. I myself get paid this week so how can I donate? I would be more then happy to assist my fellow young tigers,” one user wrote.

“This is so disgraceful! First off we are a small community and sports bring us together. I hope the individuals are found and prosecuted,” wrote another.

“That is so beyond sad. Prayers they can get enough help to get all that’s needed. And also that they find the ones responsible and they get what they deserve.”

St. James Police Department is investigating the incident and has asked anyone with information to contact the department.