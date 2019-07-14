Teen attacked by shark still fighting after seeing ‘future flash before my eyes’

Teenage shark bite victim goes home from the hospital in NC ABC11 reports that Paige Winter, 16, who was lost her leg to a shark bite has gone home from the hospital. She attended a welcome home celebration at the New Bern restaurant where she used to work. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK ABC11 reports that Paige Winter, 16, who was lost her leg to a shark bite has gone home from the hospital. She attended a welcome home celebration at the New Bern restaurant where she used to work.

The teenager who lost her leg after being bitten by a shark has kept her positive attitude and determined spirit.

Paige Winter, 17, was attacked by a shark while swimming in the ocean at Fort Macon State Park in North Carolina in early June, McClatchy reported last month.

Her leg was amputated, and she’s undergone extensive surgeries on her hands, Myrtle Beach Online reported.

But she’s maintained a positive attitude through it all, saying that “sharks are still good people” and that she’s thankful it wasn’t worse.

And her positive attitude showed in an interview with “Good Morning America” where she talked about her recovery on Friday.

“When I was in the water, I did not see my life flash before my eyes,” she told “GMA”. “I saw my future flash before my eyes and all the things that I wanted to do, and that’s why I got out of there.”

The teen’s father, Charlie Winter, who “punched the shark in the face” to save her, told “GMA” that his daughter has had “bad moments” but that she always rebounds quickly.

“It’s not really so much of a bad day that she has; she has bad moments,” he told “GMA”. “She’s got moments where she’s overwhelmed. But she’s got a really amazing, uncanny ability to pick herself back up.”

Paige Winter told “GMA” she’s focusing on healing.

“I cannot change that I don’t have a leg. I can’t change that I can’t use my hands right now,” she told “GMA”. “I can control what happens in the future. I can do that.”