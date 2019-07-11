Coast Guard seizes 40,000 pounds of drugs on high seas

Vice President Mike Pence walks past bales of seized cocaine during a visit to the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro, Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. AP Photo

The U.S. Coast Guard has offloaded tons of cocaine and marijuana seized from boats and even a semi-submarine in the Pacific.

Vice President Mike Pence was on hand Thursday as 39,000 pounds (17,690 kilograms) of cocaine and 933 pounds (423 kilograms) of marijuana were taken off the cutter Munro at Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado.

The Coast Guard says the drugs have an estimated street value of $569 million.

The drugs were seized in 14 operations since May in international waters off Mexico and Central and South America.

Fifty-five smuggling suspects were taken into custody.

The agency released dramatic video of armed crew members boarding a semi-submersible racing through the waves off of South America last month. Photos also were released of the Coast Guard sinking drug boats.