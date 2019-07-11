153,000 mugs designed to hold hot liquid can cause burns and cuts. They’ve been recalled

What to do if you think you have a recalled product There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly.

Hot beverages — coffee, tea or Cup-A-Soup — usually call for a mug. But Lifetime Brands recalled 153,000 Fitz and Floyd Nevaeh White Can Mugs on Thursday because they can have a problem with hot liquids.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The mugs can crack or break when used with or exposed to hot liquids, posing burn and laceration hazards.”

Can crack or break and have cracked or broken. The notice says Lifetime knows of “seven incidents where the mugs cracked after holding hot liquids with one report of a consumer receiving minor burns.”

This recall covers Fitz and Floyd Nevaeh White Can Mugs (UPC No. 742414338057) and Nevaeh White Lattice Can Mugs in Gold (UPC No. 742414391175). Both were 15-ounce mugs sold at Bed Bath & Beyond individually and as part of a four-piece dinnerware set from January 2013 until this April.

Lifetime wants consumers to contact them for replacement mugs. Though replacement is all Lifetime officially offers, those who want a refund should ask for one.

Customers can reach Lifetime via email at fitzandfloyd@lifetimebrands.com or call Brands at 888-561-2269 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday.