No booster seat, no problem: Driver arrested for using a 30-pack of beer for toddler

Parenting has made MacGyvers out of many a man and woman. From washcloths as diapers to shot glasses as baby bottles, parents have had to make do with what’s available when they’re caught without the tools of the trade.

But what’s a parent to do when they don’t have a booster seat? One driver in Canada found a unique — and dangerous — solution.

A 22-year-old used a 30-pack of beer as a booster seat for their 2-year-old passenger, police said in a Tweet.

2-year-old unharmed in @NorthPerth1 when @TwpWellNorth driver used a case of beer for a booster-seat. Driver charged w/ failing to ensure child properly seat-belted. Children under 40lbs require child-seat and under 8years&80lbs&4'9" require a booster ^JC #WellingtonOPP #PerthOPP pic.twitter.com/EmWqmT62R3 — OPP West (@OPP_WR) July 10, 2019

Ontario Provincial Police say they pulled the driver over after a public complaint around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. When officers were talking with the driver, they noticed something odd.

“While speaking with the driver, officers observed a small child seated on a 30-can case of beer,” police said, according to CP24.

In Ontario, children under 80 pounds are required to be in a booster seat, CTV News reported.

While the driver was charged with failure to secure a toddler, CP24 reported, one commenter couldn’t help but point out the offense against the beer.

“That’s crazy, that would just get the beer warmer faster.”

But other commenters pointed out that it’s not funny to put a child in danger.

