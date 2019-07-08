Man shot 11 times after tripping over grill, falling into apartment door, Mo. cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

The Fourth of July weekend came to a tragic end for a Florissant, Missouri, man, police say.

On Sunday, Larry Neal Jr., 31, tripped over a barbecue while he was “walking in an apartment breezeway,” KSDK reported. He accidentally fell into the door of a nearby apartment before heading up a staircase.

Police say Thomas Clement had been in the apartment and emerged, gun in hand, yelling at Neal, KMOV reported.

Clement pointed the gun at Neal who’d walked back down the stairs to the landing, the Saint Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Police say Clement then shot Neal 11 times. Neal was not armed and died at the hospital, the newspaper reported.

Clement is being held without bond and police say he is a “danger to the community due to the nature of the charges,” KTVI reported. He’s charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.