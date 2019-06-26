Father punches, kills 5-year-old for eating his Father’s Day cake, Wisconsin cops say

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year.

A Wisconsin man has been charged with homicide after hitting and killing his 5-year-old son who ate his Father’s Day cake, WTMJ reported.

On Saturday, police arrived at a Milwaukee home and discovered the 5-year-old boy wasn’t breathing, WISN reported.

Police say the boy, who was pronounced dead at the scene, had bruising to both eyes, a cut lip, and “lacerations to his sternum,” WITI reported.

The criminal complaint said Travis Stackhouse, 29, told investigators he saw his son “somersaulting down the stairwell,” but that the boy hadn’t appeared injured, WISN reported. The boy’s older brother told police he saw Stackhouse punch the 5-year-old in the stomach, the TV station reported.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

When investigators interviewed Stackhouse again, he admitted to punching his son in the stomach and hitting the child in the face because Stackhouse had only gotten one piece of Father’s Day cake and “was upset that others were eating it,” WITI reported.

Stackhouse told investigators he has a rod in his right hand and knew “the extra damage it could cause,” WTJM reported.

Following an autopsy, investigators concluded the boy “died of blunt force trauma,” according to the TV station.