89-year-old Texas man is beaten by a robber when he returns to his home, video shows

Video shows robber beating elderly Houston man in his driveway, Texas police say A video released June 24, 2019 by Houston police shows a robber beating an 89-year-old man who says he was just returning home from an afternoon walk.

An 89-year-old Houston man says he was returning home from an afternoon walk when another man, who he’d seen before in the neighborhood, approached him and began making small talk, police said.

Then the man demanded the 89-year-old victim’s wallet and started beating him when he refused, police said.

Video released Monday shows the man walking in his driveway when the robbery suspect pushed him toward the side of a home the afternoon of June 5, police said. The robber then threw the man to the ground and hit him twice while reaching into his back pocket, the video shows.

As the man tried to fight back by kicking his leg into the air, the robber drove the man’s head into the ground with his knee before finally pulling something from his jacket, the video shows. Then the robber ran away without looking back as the man laid writhing on the driveway.

The man passed out from the beating, police said.

Police described the robbery suspect as a Hispanic man between the ages of 30 and 35.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who helps police arrest the suspect.