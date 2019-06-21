Road workers find a bag of cash in ditch and help return it to Texas homeless shelter

Texas Department of Transportation workers helped return money lost by a Dallas, Texas homeless shelter. Screengrab from Twitter.

A Texas homeless shelter employee says he put a bag of cash on the roof of his car when he stopped for gas, then forgot it when he drove away.

Reginald Finch never expected to get back the approximately $2,400, he said in a Facebook post on Friday. The money was intended to help pay workers and buy food for the homeless who stay at Soul’s Harbor in Dallas, according to KDFW.

“This actually happened on a Friday and on that weekend we had torrential rains,” Finch said on Facebook about when he lost the money “a couple months ago.”

But a few days later, he says, the Terrell Police Department called to say that someone had returned the cash.

Two workers with the Texas Department of Transportation found a pile of cash along the road and turned it in, the agency said in a tweet on Friday. The agency described it as “a small moral choice that meant the world to that volunteer and non-profit.”

Finch agreed.

“I was completely floored that these individuals found my money in a drainage ditch and turned it in,” Finch said on Facebook.

Though Finch says he offered them something in return, the workers refused.

“I wish I could do more for them,” he said.