Fans shrug off rain to honor Stanley Cup champion Blues

St. Louis Blues fans celebrate outside Busch Stadium in St. Louis, where a watch party had been held for Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Blues and the Boston Bruins in Boston, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. The Blues won the title. David Carson

It's raining on the Blues' parade, but nobody seems to mind.

Throngs of people lined the streets of downtown St. Louis in a rainstorm on Saturday to cheer on the Stanley Cup-winning Blues. The parade will be followed by a rally beneath the Gateway Arch.

The Blues ended one of sports' longest championship droughts Wednesday by beating the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. It is the Blues' first title in the team's 52-year existence.

St. Louis has long been considered a baseball haven, thanks to the Cardinals' 11 World Series titles. But it sure looked like a hockey town Saturday as fans shouted "Let's Go Blues!" and danced to "Gloria," Laura Branigan's 1982 hit that became the unofficial victory song.