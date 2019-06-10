‘I had to go all out.’ Watch this NC teen’s dance skills during high school graduation

Watch this exuberant NC teen’s dance skills during his high school graduation Joshua Gakeri danced on the stage as his family cheered him on when he graduated from Carver High School in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Joshua Gakeri danced on the stage as his family cheered him on when he graduated from Carver High School in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

A North Carolina teenager showed off his dance moves while picking up his high school diploma.

Joshua Gakeri, 18, who recently graduated from Carver High School in Winston-Salem, didn’t want to just walk across the stage like everybody else, he told McClatchy.

Instead, he chose to dance in his cap and gown during Saturday’s ceremony, according to video from his mom, Josephine Bashaka.

Gakeri can be seen raising his arms and doing splits as he makes his way across the stage. Some of his graduation regalia even falls off in the process.

“I had to go all out because you only graduate high school once,” said Gakeri, who was a drum major.

Gakeri describes himself as “outgoing” and “goofy” and says those personality traits played a role in his decision to bust a move.





“Also my class was telling me to make the graduation lit so that’s what I did,” Gakeri said.