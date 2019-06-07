The Latest: Jury wraps deliberations for day in border trial

The Latest on closing arguments at the trial of an Arizona border activist accused of harboring immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally (all times local):

6:10 p.m.

Jurors have wrapped up deliberations for the day in the trial of a border activist in Arizona accused of harboring immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally.

The jury is expected resume deliberations again Monday in the case of Scott Warren, a volunteer for a humanitarian aid group who was arrested in early 2018.

Prosecutors allege Warren conspired to harbor two immigrants, saying they weren't in distress when Warren provided them with food and shelter in a building used to aid sick migrants who have just crossed into the U.S.

Warren says he was fulfilling his duty to help others when he encountered the migrants near the Mexico border.

Jurors received the case Friday after attorneys concluded closing arguments.

1 p.m.

Jurors have started deliberating at the trial of a border activist in Arizona accused of harboring immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally.

Jurors got the case Friday after attorneys concluded closing arguments.

Defendant Scott Warren was arrested in early 2018 after federal agents conducted surveillance on a building in Ajo, where they say two immigrants were given food, water, beds and clean clothes.

Warren says he was fulfilling his duty to help others when he encountered the migrants near the Mexico border.

Prosecutors say the immigrants weren't in distress when Warren provided help in the building used to aid sick migrants.

The trial has been condemned by critics who say President Donald Trump's administration is targeting border activists.

11:55 a.m.

Five news organizations have joined a bid at an Arizona border activist's immigrant-harboring trial to unseal texts between officers involved in the case and a report on his 2018 arrest.

The Associated Press, Arizona Republic, Washington Post, New York Times and CNN on Thursday joined in on an earlier request by the online news outlet The Intercept to unseal the records in Scott Warren's case.

They argue the public has a First Amendment right to the documents.

Warren says he was fulfilling his duty to help others when he encountered two migrants near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Prosecutors say the immigrants weren't in distress when Warren provided them with food and shelter in a building used to aid sick migrants who have just crossed into the U.S.

11 a.m.

A lawyer for an Arizona border activist on trial on charges that he harbored immigrants in the country illegally says prosecutors haven't shown any evidence to prove the case.

Attorney Greg Kuykendall told jurors during closing arguments Friday that the case against Scott Warren had "gigantic, gaping holes."

Warren is a volunteer for a humanitarian aid group that recovers bodies of migrants and provides water and other aid.

Kuykendall says Warren was exclusively a humanitarian aid worker.

Prosecutors allege Warren conspired to harbor two immigrants, saying they weren't in distress when Warren provided them with food and shelter in a building used to aid sick migrants who have just crossed into the U.S.

The trial has drawn condemnation from critics who say President Donald Trump's administration is targeting border activists.

10 a.m.

Jurors are hearing closing arguments in federal court in Arizona in the trial of a border activist charged with harboring two immigrant men he says he was simply helping.

Federal prosecutor Anna Wright said Friday in a packed Tucson courtroom that 36-year-old Scott Warren intended to help the two men evade the Border Patrol and continue their illegal journey into the U.S.

The men had just crossed the border and stayed in a makeshift building run by No More Deaths, a humanitarian group that includes Warren.

The group says it's being increasingly targeted for its work on the border.

The defense will present its closing argument next.

9:20 p.m.

Attorneys are scheduled to deliver closing statements on Friday in the criminal trial against a humanitarian aid volunteer who says he was fulfilling his duty to help others when he encountered two migrants near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The trial against 36-year-old Scott Daniel Warren has drawn condemnation from human rights groups who say President Donald Trump's administration is increasingly targeting border activists.

Federal prosecutors allege Warren conspired to harbor two immigrants, saying they weren't in distress when Warren provided them with food and shelter in a building used to aid sick migrants who have just crossed into the U.S.

Border Patrol agents arrested Warren in 2018.

Warren is one of several volunteers recently charged with misdemeanors related to their border work, although he alone faces felony counts.