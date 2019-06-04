Mom charged in death of 6-year-old twin sons moves from hospital to jail, SC cops say

Jennifer Lynn Knox was transferred from a hospital to the Pickens County Detention Center following the death of her 6-year-old twin sons. Pickens County Detention Center

The South Carolina woman who was hospitalized after a car crash that killed her 6-year-old twin sons was released from a hospital Monday and locked up in the Pickens County Detention Center, according to jail records.

On Tuesday, Jennifer Lynn Knox was denied bond on multiple charges, WHNS reported.

The 38-year-old Seneca resident was charged with two counts of felony DUI resulting in death, two counts of child restraint violations, child endangerment and a seat belt violation, jail records show.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said her twin sons, Dylan and Camryn Clark, were killed in a May 26 crash, after Knox tried to pass a vehicle pulling a boat and collided head-on with a KIA heading in the opposite direction, The State reported.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

SHARE COPY LINK More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.

The collision caused Knox’s BMW to flip over on its top, where it continued to skid down the highway, before running off the right side of the road and hitting a culvert, according to the highway patrol. This second crash caused the BMW to overturn again and eject Knox and her two 6-year-old passengers from the backseat, highway patrol reported.

Knox and her sons were not wearing seat belts, highway patrol said.

Both 6-year-olds were taken to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead, The State reported.

Highway patrol said the driver of the KIA was wearing a seat belt and was not injured in the wreck.

After being denied bond, Knox is not expected to appear in court again until September, WSPA reported.

By state law, all three occupants should have been wearing a seat belt.

“South Carolina’s safety belt law requires that every driver and every occupant of a motor vehicle ... must wear a fastened safety belt that complies with all provisions of federal law for its use,” according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. “The driver is charged with the responsibility of requiring every occupant 17 years of age or younger to wear a safety belt.”

SHARE COPY LINK A sheriff's deputy on patrol in California saw this SUV dart in front of his car and crash into a row of mailboxes. The close call was caught on dash cam. Nobody was injured. Our Sacramento Bee colleagues posted this video from August 2018.