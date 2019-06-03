Woman records her fatal fall from garage as she fought with husband, St. Louis cops say

How to tell if you’re in an abusive relationship Here are some signs you may be in an abusive relationship, according to The National Domestic Violence Hotline. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some signs you may be in an abusive relationship, according to The National Domestic Violence Hotline.

A trip to a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game turned deadly for an Illinois woman following a fight with her husband - and she recorded the whole thing.

It was 1:45 a.m. when police responded to call at a Busch Stadium parking garage on Sunday morning, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Allissa Martin, 27, was dead on a concrete ramp.

When police arrived, 30-year-old Bradley Jenkins appeared drunk and was “covered in blood” and “straddling” his wife’s body, WRSP reported. The couple lived in Taylorville, IL, which is about an hour and a half away from St. Louis.

Police “found Martin’s cellphone on the seventh floor of the parking garage, still recording video,” KMOV reported. In the recording, Martin points the camera at herself then turns it on Jenkins and is heard “yelling at Jenkins to quit punching her in the face,” the TV news station reported.

“Shortly after that, you hear her scream as she falls and you hear the thump of her body hitting the ground,” police say, according to WRSP.

Jenkins has been charged with third-degree domestic assault, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. His bail is set at $100,000.

Police say an autopsy will be done on Martin and “are determining whether Jenkins should be charged with murder,” KMOV reported.

Jenkins and Martin were married in Las Vegas less than a month ago on May 22, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Martin was employed by the Illinois Department of Corrections, according to the newspaper.

Hired in 2010, Jenkins is still employed as a lieutenant, the Illinois Department of Corrections said in an e-mail to McClatchy.