NC man drove to Virginia to steal mail over and over, feds say. He’s going to prison

How common is mail theft in the U.S.? Here’s a look at 2017’s mail-related arrests The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is tasked with enforcing more than 200 federal laws protecting U.S. Mail, the postal system and postal employees. Here's a look at some of the most common mail-related arrests of 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is tasked with enforcing more than 200 federal laws protecting U.S. Mail, the postal system and postal employees. Here's a look at some of the most common mail-related arrests of 2017.

A North Carolina man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he was convicted of traveling to Virginia over and over again to steal mail from Richmond businesses.

Lareese Martelles Mallety, 25, drove from near Fayetteville to Richmond repeatedly between July and October 2018. There, he and other people broke into the mailboxes of over 70 businesses and stole their mail, according to the Virginia State Police.

Mallety had homeless people in Richmond cash the checks found in the stolen mail for him. He used a typewriter and razor blade to make the checks payable to them, VSP said.

Mallety received over $36,000 from the cashed checks, according to police.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He was driving a rental car to Richmond when he was arrested in October, VSP said.

After searching the car, authorities found a pry bar, typewriter, razor blades, a stolen gun, stolen mail and 45 checks totaling almost $120,000, police said.

Mallety had previously been convicted twice of “conspiring to commit armed robbery” and of “possessing a firearm as a convicted felon,” according to police.





He was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday for “conspiring to commit mail and bank fraud and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon,” the VSP said.