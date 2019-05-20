Dad bought erotic massage with $700 daughter made from Girl Scout cookies, cops say

Brian Couture, of Forest Grove, Oregon, called 911 on March 6 to report the robbery he staged at his home just outside of Portland, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office said. Washington County District Attorney’s Office

An Oregon father couldn’t figure out how to explain his daughter’s missing Girl Scout cookie earnings — so he staged a burglary to blame it on, according to local prosecutors.

The 40-year-old father, Brian Couture, called 911 on March 6 to report a robbery at his home in Forest Grove, Oregon, just outside of Portland, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Monday.

Officers who responded to the crime scene discovered his house “ransacked and spotted blood strewn about the residence.” Couture said he’d been attacked by someone breaking into the home, according to prosecutors.

Police found Couture unresponsive, so he was taken to a hospital, KPTV reports.

There was damage to Couture’s work computer, prosecutors said, as well as roughly $700 missing from a jar that held his daughter’s Girl Scout cookie profits, the Oregonian reports.

Authorities tried using a police dog to track down any suspects in the area with no success, KATU reported.

But Couture’s story soon fell apart, prosecutors said.

There were inconsistencies in the tale and, when police challenged Couture on them, he admitted that he had made a false report, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

“Couture told police that he stole the money from his daughter to pay for an erotic massage and faked the robbery when he realized he couldn’t explain the missing funds,” prosecutors said.

Deputy District Attorney Thomas Belesiu said Couture hurt himself in the incident, adding that the blood found at the scene was “almost certainly” his own, according to the Oregonian.

Couture pleaded guilty to initiating a false report on Monday, prosecutors said.

A judge put him on probation, ordered him to do 80 hours of community service, fined him $100 and will require him to pay restitution, the news release said. How much he’ll owe in restitution will be sorted out later, according to prosecutors.

In March, a spokeswoman for the Girl Scouts said there was “around $740 in unaccounted for cookie sales in connection with this case,” according to KPTV.

“We have been in contact with the Forest Grove Police Department and are working with them to resolve the matter,” the Girl Scouts said in the statement, per KPTV. “At this time, Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington is following our normal procedure to collect on funds owed. The stewardship of Girl Scout troop funds is a top priority for our organization, and that is our focus in this matter.”

Some in the neighborhood — shaken up by the reported violent break-in — were glad to hear it was made up, KGW reports.

“Very relieved. Very, very relieved,” said neighbor Brooke Gwin, according to the TV station. “We put sticks in all of our doors and I started setting the alarm during the day because I was afraid to be home by myself during the day.”