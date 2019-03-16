Black editor resigns from newspaper that urged KKK revival

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2019, file photo, Goodloe Sutton, publisher of the Democrat-Reporter newspaper, speaks during an interview at the newspaper's office in Linden, Ala. Elecia R. Dexter, an African-American woman who took over the helm of the small-town Alabama newspaper a few weeks, told The New York Times on Friday, March 15, that she stepped down because of continuing interference from the newspaper's owner who had published the KKK editorial. Dexter said she wanted to maintain her "integrity and well-being." The Montgomery Advertiser via AP, File Mickey Welsh