Bellagio in Las Vegas gets robbed. Unlike the movies, this suspect didn’t get away

A man attempted to rob the Bellagio in Las Vegas then shot a police officer while trying to flee, the Las Vegas Review Journal reported early Saturday morning.
The shooting occurred around 9:50 p.m. Friday night at one of Las Vegas’ most popular casinos.
The suspect, whose identity was not immediately released, approached a poker cage area in the Bellagio with a gun, then fled the casino with an unknown amount of money, KTNV, the ABC affiliate in Las Vegas reported based on information from a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department captain.
According to multiple reports, the man tried to carjack someone who had pulled into the casino’s north valet area in his getaway attempt.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
Four officers then confronted him, and the robber responded by shooting one of the officers in the chest.
Another officer fired back at the suspect.
The Review Journal reported that the suspect was in critical condition at University Medical Center.
The officer who was shot, meanwhile, was treated and released.
“The bulletproof vest likely saved his life,” a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Captain Nichole Splinter told the Las Vegas media.
KVVU-TV, the Fox affiliate in Las Vegas, reported guests in the Bellagio said no one was allowed in or out of the north entrance as officers investigated the scene.
Witness Andrew Badecker told the Fox affiliate that the robbery happened quietly without anyone in the poker room noticing. He said the room was surrounded by officers and no one was allowed to leave.
Parts of Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard also were closed as police secured the area.
Comments