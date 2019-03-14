The Latest: Possible tornado damage reported in Alabama

This Thursday, March 14, 2019 photo shows damage to the Wilbert Vault Co., in West Paducah, Ky. A tornado left a path in western Kentucky from Lovelaceville through the West Paducah area, according to Keith Todd, a spokesman for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. He said the public was being asked to avoid the area while utility crews, area fire departments, and rescue squads worked to clear utility lines, downed trees and other debris. The Paducah Sun via AP Dave Thompson