Rappers ‘NBA Youngboy,’ ‘Quando Rando’ attacked DJ backstage at SC concert, lawsuit says

Rappers NBA Youngboy and Quando Rando attacked their DJ backstage during a December performance in Florence, South Carolina, according to a lawsuit filed this week in Louisiana, The Advocate reports from Baton Rouge.
Carl Capers says he was working as a DJ and helping manage the rappers’ tour late last year when the two men started punching and kicking him in what the lawsuit called an “unprovoked” and “violent attack,” according to The Advocate.
Kentrell Gaulden, who goes by NBA Youngboy, and Tyquian Bowman, who performs under the name Quando Rando, bloodied the man’s face and cracked one of his teeth, the lawsuit claims, according to WAFB.
“During the performance, Gaulden and members of his entourage allegedly fought with an attendee who attempted to snatch the rapper’s chain,” WAFB reports. The group was moved backstage and, according to the lawsuit, Bowman told Capers to go back “in the venue where fights were ongoing to ‘secure’ a member of Bowman’s entourage,” according to the station.
What happened after that is not clear from the lawsuit, The Advocate reported. But that’s when the two men attacked Capers, according to the newspaper.
““Even as Mr. Capers was on the ground and trying to reason with both his attackers to avoid further escalation of things, Kentrell Gaulden and Tyquian Bowman continued to violently attack Mr. Capers with the artists punching and kicking Mr. Capers in his face and other parts of his body,” the lawsuit states, according to The Advocate.
The lawsuit says the reported assault happened Dec. 21, the newspaper reports. According to the Florence Center, Dec. 21 was the day of the 2k18 Holiday Jam at the venue. The Florence Center advertising for the event lists NBA Youngboy as the headliner, along with “The Taylor Girlz, Quando Rondo, R2R Gutta, and Friends.”
NBA Youngboy is on probation after pleading guilty to aggravated assault in connection with a drive-by shooting, according to an earlier story in The Advocate. A judge gave Gaulden a 10-year suspended sentence and three years of probation, the newspaper reports, but he’s been arrested several times since.
Prosecutors recently argued to have Gaulden’s probabtion revoked, calling him a “threat to society and the safety of others,” The Advocate reports.
In February he was arrested in Atlanta for disorderly conduct and marijuana possession, KLFY reports.
He was also arrested in Florida last month on a domestic violence warrant from Georgia, according to The Advocate.
