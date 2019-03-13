Ex-Maryland Gov. Harry R. Hughes dies at 92; served 2 terms

FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2011 file photo, former Maryland Gov. Harry Hughes, center, joins Gov. Martin O'Malley, left, and former Gov. Parris Glendening, right, in Annapolis. Hughes, who prided himself on restoring public faith in the political process, has died. He was 92. In a statement on Hughes' passing Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday, March 13, 2019 that flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset of the day of interment. Brian Witte, File AP Photo