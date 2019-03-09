Dozens rescued after being trapped on Lake Erie ice floe

Emergency personnel prepare to rescue stranded fishermen off Catawba Island State Park, Ohio in Lake Erie, on Saturday, March 9, 2019. The Coast Guard and Ottawa County Sheriff's Office began receiving reports around early Saturday that a large number of people had become stuck on an ice floe that had broken off from the main ice pack connected to Catawba Island. Coast Guard Petty Officer Brian McCrum says 46 people were rescued, including two fishermen who were hoisted by helicopter and received medical assessments. The Blade via AP Lori King