This 4-foot tall Texas basketball player is all #HeartOverHeight — and people love it

The basketball team from Cushing High School has put the tiny East Texas community it plays for on the map this week.
Reese Turner, a guard for the Bearkats, set some of his own 2018-19 season highlights to a song by rapper Drake, put it on Instagram and watched the internet catch fire. Since the video was posted Saturday, it has been viewed nearly 100,000 times on the platform.
Despite being just 4-feet tall, Turner, who is a junior at Cushing High, uses the hashtag #HeartOverHeight on most of his posts, many of which also feature his teammates., according to KYTX.
Cushing finished the season 26-4, according to MaxPreps, and went three rounds deep in the Class 2A state playoffs.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
The video features Turner nailing several 3-pointers in high school games, with one in particular inspiring some snazzy on-court dance moves.
He refers to himself as a #DifferentBreed on Instagram, but also uses it to give his teammates energy. When Yahoo Sports got hold of the clip and shared it on Twitter, it was retweeted more than 1,000 times and seen more than 2 million times in three days.
This isn’t Turner’s first brush with viral fame, either. In 2015, he was chosen, as a super-fan of the nearby Stephen F. Austin University Lumberjacks, to interview then-head basketball coach Brad Underwood for ESPN.
East Texas TV station KETK took their praise for the point guard to Shakespearean proportions, writing, “though he be but little, Reese Turner is fierce.”
Cushing is a town of about 600 residents, in between Lufkin and Tyler, about 40 miles from the Texas-Louisiana border.
Comments