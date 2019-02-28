National

Alaska’s 47th Iditarod sled dog race kicks off this weekend

By RACHEL D'ORO Associated Press

February 28, 2019 10:19 PM

FILE - In this March 3, 2018, file photo, Eagle River, Alaska musher Tom Schonberger's lead dogs trot along Fourth Avenue during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Anchorage, Alaska. The world's foremost sled dog race kicks off its 47th running this weekend on Saturday, March 2, 2019, as organizers and competitors strive to push past a punishing two years for the image of the sport. Some of the drama has been resolved for Alaska's Iditarod Trail Sled Dog race.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska

Alaska's famed Iditarod Trail Sled Dog race kicks off this weekend.

The event begins Saturday with a short, fan-friendly run in Anchorage, the state's largest city.

The competitive portion of the race starts Sunday in the small community of Willow, north of Anchorage.

The 52-team field includes defending champion Joar Ulsom of Norway, three four-time winners and a three-time champion.

The expected top prize is $50,000, the same amount as last year but more than $20,000 below the 2017 prize. The total purse is again $500,000 — about $250,000 below the 2017 purse.

This year's race comes on the heels of two difficult years for organizers that included a dog-doping scandal, the loss of big-name sponsors and escalating pressure from animal activists over multiple dog deaths over the years.

