‘The world isn’t the same,’ Ellen says after a favorite guest dies of breast cancer

Lisa Jarmon was sitting in the audience at “The Ellen Show” eight years ago when her “spirit and enthusiasm” got her noticed, Ellen DeGeneres said in a recent tribute.
When Ellen entered the room for that episode years ago, fans went crazy, an old clip shows.
But Lisa stood out.
Wearing a bright orange shirt with her mouth wide open, Lisa jumped up and down in pure joy and excitement. That was March 3, 2011.
She captured Ellen’s attention with that enthusiasm, and over the years, the single, working mom was welcomed back onto the show.
“Ellen brought me on the stage,” Lisa once recalled on the show. “I sat where stars sit! My butt. And ever since I sat in that seat, my whole life’s changed.”
Unfortunately, Ellen said on Feb. 27, Lisa died after her battle with breast cancer. She was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in late 2018, KHOU reported at the time.
Lisa died on Feb. 21, according to her online obituary.
“The world isn’t the same without Lisa Jarmon,” Ellen wrote on Twitter.
Lisa was a native of Manvel, Texas, and “won the hearts of the television host and the hearts of millions of her viewers during multiple appearances on the show,” KHOU reported.
The single mom once told Ellen’s viewers that she never says that she’s poor or struggling.
“Because to me I’m not,” she said in a recorded interview. “To me I just live like I live. All my energy comes from the Lord up above.”
And fans loved Lisa’s attitude, Ellen said during her tribute.
Thousands and thousands of people wrote to Ellen to express just how much she meant to them.
“Ellen, Lisa Jarmon is my all-time favorite guest,” one person wrote. “Her amazing spirit and attitude keep me pushing on.”
Ellen considered Lisa a part of her family, she said.
Following Lisa’s death, Ellen met with her friends and family to give Lisa one final gift.
“So Lisa embodied everything that we stand for at this show,” Ellen said in the tribute. “She was kind, she was loving, she put everyone around her first. And because of this, we want to do something that we’ve never done before.”
With that, Ellen announced the “Lisa Jarmon fund.”
Ellen and her team plan to find “other deserving people who have the same qualities that Lisa (had),” she said. “And they may need a little something, and so we’re going to honor them in her name.”
Shutterfly donated the first $100,000 into the fund.
Many of Lisa’s fans expressed their condolences on her obituary.
“She was a beautiful lady loved watching her on Ellen...really sad to hear of her passing,” one person wrote.
“My heart is so sad to hear this news,” another person wrote. “Lisa, you were by far my favorite guest on the Ellen show. It is so neat to see all the lives you touched!”
“I saw Lisa Jarmon on the Ellen Show and fell in love with her,” another said. “I can only pray that I one day have her spirit and energy and such a positive aura. Each time I saw her I would always smile at the end of the show. I always wished I could hug her and tell her how much happiness she brought to others.”
