‘Heartbroken’ Luke Perry fans are devastated after his death at age 52

Actor Luke Perry of “Beverly Hills 90210” and “Riverdale” has died following a stroke he suffered last week, Variety reports.

Perry, 52, suffered a stroke Wednesday morning at his Sherman Oaks, California, home, People reported. He had been hospitalized under observation.

“Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke,” read a statement from Perry’s representative, according to the publication. “He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

Production of “Riverdale” was shut down for the day, Variety reported.

Series executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Jon Goldwater issued a statement on Perry’s death reposted to Twitter by Archie Comics.

“We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry,” reads the Twitter post. “A beloved member of the ‘Riverdale,’ Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time.”

The news sent fans into a tailspin online.

“There’s no way Luke Perry is gone right now.. #Riverdale,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

“So horrifying to see such a legacy like leave this earth at such a young age. You will be missed and remembered,” wrote another.

"So very sad to hear about the passing of Luke Perry.....this is how I'll remember him back in the day - had a huge crush on him!" another fan wrote on Twitter with a photo of Perry from his "90210" days.





Hollywood professionals also posted their condolences online.

“Heartbroken to hear of the passing of Luke Perry,” wrote “Brady Bunch” star Maureen McCormick on Twitter. “#RIP Luke Perry. My condolences to Luke’s family and friends.”





“Luke Perry was a gentleman and a professional, may he rest in peace,” wrote television producer Bryan Fuller on Twitter, posting in all-caps.

“i don’t have any words at the news that luke perry is gone,” wrote actor and singer Alicia Witt on Twitter. “what a kind, warm hearted man. it doesn’t seem remotely possible.”

“Luke Perry was just 52 and gone way too soon,” wrote actress Olivia Munn on Twitter. “Please take a moment to note the signs of a stroke.”

Coy Luther Perry III grew up in Ohio, then moved to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career, CNN reported. He said he went to 256 auditions before landing his first role. He had small roles on soap operas in 1988 before his big break in the 1990s.

Perry shot to stardom as the bad boy Dylan McKay on “Beverly Hills 90210,” which ran from 1990 to 2000 on Fox. Perry later appeared to grow disenchanted with his early fame, in 2015 telling reporters he didn’t think much about the show anymore.

“Third grade,” Perry said, The Wrap reported. “How much does that matter to you? Exactly. It’s just not relevant to anything I’m doing. Next question?”

Perry was not involved with plans to reboot “Beverly Hills 90210” on television with most of the rest of the original cast reprising their roles.

He went on to appear in the bull-riding film “8 Seconds,” and the television series “Oz” and “John from Cincinnati.” He has played the father of Archie Andrews on “Riverdale” since 2017.

Perry will reportedly appear in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”