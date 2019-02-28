Here’s what Lady Gaga said about that Oscars duet as ‘A Star is Born’ is re-released

Lady Gaga has spoken.
She and Bradley Cooper, her co-star in “A Star is Born,” wanted people to see love when they sang “Shallow” at the Oscars, she said Wednesday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
But maybe not the kind of love people thought they saw?
“We were watching it at home and wondered, ‘What’s going on between these two?’ And it caused this big controversy because you had such a connection with Bradley, that instantly, and I guess this is a compliment, people started saying, ‘Oh, well they must be in love.’” Kimmel told her, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Gaga responded with an Oscar-worthy eye roll.
“First of all, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the internet,” Gaga said. “And what it has done to pop culture is just, like, abysmal.
“And yes, people saw love, and guess what, that’s what we wanted you to see. This is a love song, ‘Shallow.’ The movie, ‘A Star is Born,’ it’s a love story. We worked so hard, we worked all week on that performance.”
Gaga won the Oscar for Best Original Song as a co-writer of “Shallow.”
The couple of people who haven’t seen her sing it in movie theaters will have one more chance — the movie is coming back to theaters for one week beginning Friday.
The encore, heading for 1,150 theater screens across North America, has an extra 12 minutes of footage, “including extended musical performances,” Variety reports.
It will have “never-before-seen footage and extended performances of the opener ‘Black Eyes’; ‘Alibi’; and Lady Gaga’s Ally in her impromptu a cappella performance of ‘Shallow,’” according to Variety.
“Moviegoers will also be treated to never-before-seen footage of Ally singing ‘Is That Alright?’ to Jack (Cooper) in the wedding sequence, as well as Jack in his studio singing ‘Too Far Gone,’ and Jack and Ally writing a new song together, entitled ‘Clover,’” reports E! News.
After the Oscars show on Sunday, Gaga told reporters what Cooper, who directed “A Star is Born,” told her before they performed.
“One of the hardest things in life is to be brave enough to be yourself,” she told reporters, People reported. “I wish to everyone that is going to that celebration to feel a joy inside of them.
“That’s actually what Bradley said to me yesterday, right before we did our last rehearsal for this performance of ‘Shallow.” He said, ‘Let’s just drop a little bit of joy.’ And I said, ‘Okay.’”
