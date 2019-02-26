Army vet has no family to attend his funeral, so everyone is invited

U.S. Army Specialist Hugh Gary Bryan served his country from June 1955 through May 1961, according to the state cemetery where he’ll be buried Wednesday.
But Bryan doesn’t have any known family, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced in a news release. Despite the designation of bring an “unaccompanied soldier,” the release states, he’s still being given a full military burial.
And anyone who can make it is asked to attend.
“We do NOT leave veterans behind,” said a Facebook post from the veterans cemetery. “If you have the opportunity, please come out and attend.”
The public burial will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Killeen, Texas, at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery at 11463 State Highway 195, Killeen, TX 76542.
A funeral services company from Austin partnered with the Fort Hood Casualty Office to make the funeral arrangements for Bryan, according to the Killeen Daily Herald.
“Specialist Bryan is not expected to have anyone attend his funeral, as no next-of-kin could be contacted,” the Texas General Land Office release states. “Please help us spread the word and ensure that our United States Army veteran is not buried alone. Members of the Central Texas community are welcome to attend.”
Nearly 200 people gathered for the funeral of Margaret Rosa King last year under similar circumstances, when family members could not be found before her funeral, at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, according to the Star-Telegram. The Air Force veteran was found unresponsive on the University of North Texas campus in September 2017 before the search for family ultimately turned up a niece at the funeral.
