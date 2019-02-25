Drunk man with 4 DWIs, blood alcohol device in car still hits pedestrian, TX cops say

The interlock device in Loyd Nelson’s car was supposed to keep him from driving drunk, police say.
But somehow, he still hit a pedestrian in a crosswalk in Humble, Texas Sunday night, according to a news release from Harris County Constable Mark Herman’s office. Police say Nelson “displayed several signs of intoxication” and failed a field sobriety test.
Nelson, 48, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, according to court records. Herman said in the news release that Nelson has four prior convictions for DWI.
Police say he ran a stop sign on Kenswick Drive and hit the pedestrian, who was in the crosswalk. First responders took the pedestrian to a nearby hospital, where they were treated for “non life-threatening injuries,” the release states.
Officials did not state how Nelson got around the interlock device, which prompts users to blow into a breathylyzer device when keys are inserted into the car’s ignition. Only if the driver’s breath sample is determined by the device to be alcohol free will the engine turn over when the key is turned.
Nelson was sentenced to 20 days in Harris County jail following his first DWI conviction in 2002, which also occurred and was prosecuted in Harris County, according to court records.
Nelson is being held on a $30,000 bond, and a judge has also ordered that Nelson’s mental competence be assessed, according to court records.
Police in Arizona say a woman had someone else blow into her interlock device last year before she got into a drunk driving accident, according to KNXV. The same thing happened in Pennsylvania in 2017, the Associated Press reported.
Another way DWI offenders have gotten around the interlock device requirement is by simply not having them installed when a judge orders them to do so, according to WHAM.
