How bad can the Oscars be? ‘It’s already been worse,’ says former host Anne Hathaway

By Don Sweeney

February 24, 2019 02:47 PM

Screen grab from Instagram
How bad can the now-host-free Academy Awards broadcast Sunday night get? Former co-host Anne Hathaway has shared some perhaps not-so-comforting advice on her Instagram.

“No matter what happens with today’s show, just remember, it’s already been worse,” Hathaway wrote along with a photo of herself and James Franco hosting the 2011 show. “Happy Oscars!”

The acting duo’s turn as Oscar hosts ranks among “one of the most awkward” of all time, E! News says.

In a January interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hathaway said the hardest part of the hosting job was “finding out how you actually did.”

“Because it feels nice, everybody tells you it’s going well while you’re doing it,” Hathaway said, according to the site. “While you’re doing it, it’s like doing anything, you know?”

The 91st Academy Awards wound up without a host after actor and comedian Kevin Hart withdrew following the disclosure of Twitter posts some called homophobic, Times Now reported.

The show airs at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC, Fortune reported.

