Newly discovered ‘homophobic’ emoji sets off online uproar. How did this happen?

A newly discovered emoji showing a gay pride flag with a “no” or “banned” symbol partly superimposed on it has Twitter roiling, Out reports.

The symbol, which some are calling homophobic, appears to be the result of a glitch created when users post the code for the rainbow flag followed by the banned symbol, Heavy reports. The mashed-together emoji appears only on mobile apps.

“The way the emoji appears is due to Unicode presentation on iOS, and on its own is not a violation of our rules,” a Twitter spokesperson said, Paper reported. “However, if a user is targeted with this kind of emoji, and we have context that the intention is to shame, degrade, or harass based on membership (or perceived membership) in a protected category, we will action under our Hateful Conduct policies.”

The glitch, which apparently works with any emoji followed by the banned symbol, immediately went viral.

“WHY IS THERE AN ANTI GAY FLAG EMOJI... IM SCREAMING,” posted one upset Twitter user.

“oh my god why is there a no gay flag emoji?” asked another post.

“It works for all emojis,” pointed out another Twitter post.

Despite the latest online uproar, some online posters have known about the “banned” glitch for years, Fast Company reports. Emojipedia wrote about it in 2016, according to the publication.