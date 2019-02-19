Woman says man told her to kill fiancee before fatal beating

Patrick Frazee is escorted to an awaiting SUV after a hearing at the Teller County Courthouse in Cripple Creek, Colo., on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. Following the daylong hearing, Teller County Judge Scott Sells found there is enough evidence for Frazee to stand trial for murder and other charges. He was arrested in Dec. 2018, about a month after Kelsey Berreth, 29, was last seen alive on Thanksgiving Day. Frazee and the victim, Berreth, have an infant daughter together. The Gazette via AP Jerilee Bennett