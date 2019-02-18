Scientist who popularized term “global warming” dies at 87

FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2008, file photo, Wallace Smith Broecker, a professor in the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at Columbia University in New York, addresses the audience during the Balzan prize ceremony in Rome. Broecker, a climate scientist who popularized the term "global warming," has died. He was 87. Columbia University said the longtime professor and researcher died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at a New York City hospital. Gregorio Borgia AP Photo