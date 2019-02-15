Alabama Confederate statue law to stay in effect amid appeal

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2016 file photo, a statute memorializing veterans of the Spanish-American War and other conflicts stands near a Confederate monument in Linn Park in downtown Birmingham, Ala. The Alabama Supreme Court ruled on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, a state law that prohibits cities from removing Confederate monuments will remain in effect while the state appeals a judge’s ruling that declared the statute constitutional. Alabama sued the city of Birmingham in 2017 after officials erected a wooden box that obscured the view of a 52-foot-tall obelisk honoring Confederate veterans. Jay Reeves, File AP Photo