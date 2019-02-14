Judge to weigh fight over citizenship question on US census

The Trump administration will try to persuade a U.S. judge to let it add a citizenship question to the 2020 U.S. census.
Lawsuits by California and numerous cities in the state say asking people whether they're U.S. citizens would discourage immigrants and Latinos from participating in the population count.
Judge Richard Seeborg in San Francisco isn't expected to issue a ruling immediately after Friday's closing arguments.
The lawsuits say a lack of participation by immigrants and Latinos would result in an undercount that would jeopardize federal funding and the state's representation in Congress.
The U.S. Justice Department says census officials take steps to guard against an undercount.
A federal judge in New York last month barred the Trump administration from adding a citizenship question in a separate set of lawsuits.
