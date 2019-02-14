‘Forgetful Bandit’ left gun at robbery — then came back for it, NC police say

A hooded man walks into a restaurant, sets down his gun and takes out a cash register drawer, according to a video posted to a North Carolina police department’s YouTube page.
But the man forgot to take his gun with him and came back about 20 seconds later to pick it up, WGHP reports.
Now the Thomasville Police Department is looking for the suspect, dubbing him the “Forgetful Bandit” on Twitter. Their search for the man led to another discovery, according to WFMY.
“While trying to find the man, a K-9 led police to an empty vehicle behind the nearby Thomasville Inn,” the station reports. “Police found 14 pounds of marijuana and $38,613 in cash inside the vehicle, which was a rental and owned by Hertz.”
Police don’t think the seizure was related to the robbery, which took place at Kong Hibachi restaurant, WFMY reports.
Officers responded to the Japanese eatery at about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to WGHP.
“Employees told officers a masked suspect came into the restaurant brandishing a gun,” the media outlet reported. “When employees saw him, they ran out a side door.”
Police said the man was last seen nearby with “an undisclosed amount of money,” the News & Record reported.
