1 of Houston-area ‘Black Girl Magic’ judges dies

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Harris County Democratic Party shows a group of 17 African-American women who are part of an effort dubbed the "Black Girl Magic" campaign, in Houston. Front row, leaning against the podium from left, are Maria Jackson and Ramona Franklin. Back row, from left, are Lucia Bates, Erica Hughes, Sandra Peake, Cassandra Hollemon, Germaine Tanner, Ronnisha Bowman, Linda Marie Dunson, Angela Graves-Harrington, Dedra Davis, Shannon Baldwin, Latosha Lewis Payne, Tonya Jones, Sharon Burney, Michelle Moore, Lori Chambers Gray, Toria Finch and LaShawn Williams. One of the 17 black women elected as Houston-area judges in 2018 as part of a "Black Girl Magic" campaign has died at age 57. Judge Hollemon's daughter, Brandy Hollemon, told The Associated Press on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, that her mother died Monday, about a week after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Harris County Democratic Party via AP, File Christin Mcqueen