A year after Parkland, Wade and Luongo still feel anguish

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, file photo, Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was a victim in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, reacts to the words of Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., during the House Judiciary Committee hearing on gun violence, at Capitol Hill in Washington. Joaquin Oliver was buried in the jersey of his favorite player, Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade. A year after the shooting, the hearts of sports stars like Wade and Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo remain heavy. Jose Luis Magana, File AP Photo