Did Michael Bolton fall asleep during a live interview? He says no. You decide.

Was the crooner caught copping a catnap?
Grammy winner Michael Bolton did a live interview with “The Morning Show,” an Australian TV program, on Tuesday to talk about his latest album coming out this week.
Bolton was in Florida at the time, ready to speak to the show’s hosts, Larry Emdur and Kylie Gillies, according to People.
“Things didn’t go quite as planned for Bolton, however, when he experienced some difficulties with sound — and what appeared to be staying awake — during the live interview,” wrote People.
Here’s how things unfolded according to the video clip posted by entertainment news sites, including ET Canada.
“Good morning and welcome back to the show,” Emdur told Bolton, who appeared on a split screen.
The singer’s eyes appeared to be closed. He didn’t respond.
Uncomfortable pause.
“Michael, you got us OK?” Emdur asked.
He and Gillies laughed as Bolton sat silently, eyes still appearing to be closed.
“Maybe he’s just updating Instagram,” Emdur said before Gillies gave it a try.
“Michael? Hi Michael, it’s Kylie and Larry. We’re with you live,” she said.
Bolton looked up, glanced off-camera and said, “it’s gone silent.”
Emdur, again: “Michael can you hear us? After such a great intro ... we don’t want to waste that intro.”
Bolton’s eyes appeared to close again.
“Michael Bolton live in Florida, can you hear us?” Emdur said.
“We might have to come back to Michael,” Gillies said.
“Looks like .. maybe he’s on Instagram,” Emdur said. “Why don’t you slip into his DMs.”
According to ET Canada, Gillies asked at one point, “what time is it in Florida?
“Cocktail time,” Emdur joked.
The hosts “acknowledged the ‘technical difficulties,’ before welcoming Bolton to the program and conducting the interview as originally planned,” People wrote.
But he must have caught wind that people thought he was sleeping because Bolton later posted a tweet calling that “#FakeNews.”
He said he was tweeting, not sleeping.
“I got my first record deal when I was 15 and I haven’t slept since!!” he wrote. “In all seriousness there were technical issues with the live feed and they caught me tweeting! We had a great interview once they fixed the glitch. #FakeNews #50thAnniversary #SymphonyOfHits”
Bolton’s new 50th anniversary album, “A Symphony of Hits,” has Australian ties.
The “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You” singer spent three days recording it at All Saints’ College in Perth in the summer of 2018, according to PerthNow.
“He was joined at the school by 67 (western Australia) musicians to re-imagine some of his biggest hits including ‘Said I Love You But I Lied’ and ‘How Am I Supposed To Live Without You,’” PerthNow wrote last month.
The album comes out on Friday, People reported.
