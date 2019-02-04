Surfer suffers wounds in apparent shark bite on Kauai

Officials in Hawaii say a surfer has been bitten by a shark off Hanalei.
A statement released by the Kauai Fire Department says a man was surfing off Hanalei on Monday when he was apparently bitten by a tiger shark.
The man sustained lacerations to his leg and was transported to a hospital.
Hanalei Bay has been closed to swimming. Lifeguards will check the area Tuesday to decide if the beach can open.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments