Will groundhog give good news for winter sufferers?

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2017 file photo, Groundhog Club handler John Griffiths holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 131st celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. As the Midwest and East Coast try to recover from this week’s dangerous Arctic blast, Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog is gearing up to reveal whether an early spring is on the way or if winter will stick around. Members of Punxsutawney Phil's top hat-wearing inner circle plan to reveal their forecast at sunrise on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. PennLive.com via AP, File James Robinson/The Patriot-News