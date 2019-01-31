Busted! Michigan police department steals Kansas City’s skyline for its storm tweet

Is this what they mean by citizens’ arrest?
On Wednesday, the day the Polar Vortex grabbed the country by the throat, the police department in Grand Rapids, Michigan tweeted a notice to its constituents.
“Notice to all criminals, conspiring criminals, or bored individuals that have too much time on their hands today: Crime has been cancelled in @CityGrandRapids! ... Go enjoy a nap, binge watch Netflix, or go help your neighbor shovel.”
The tweet came with a photo of a Grand Rapids police vehicle superimposed on a black-and-white city skyline - presumably the cityscape that belongs to Grand Rapids.
Nope.
That was Kansas City’s skyline.
It didn’t take long for eagle-eyed denizens/fans/city officials of the Missouri city to issue Twitter tickets for assault on a city skyline.
The first to blow the whistle was Twitter user “Polar Vortex,” who called the mistake to the attention of Kansas City police.
“Hey @kcpolice are you going to let Grand Rapids PD steal our skyline??” Mr. Vortex tweeted.
To which @kcpolice responded: “Whoa! That’s first-degree city theft!”
The city of Kansas City’s Twitter account jumped on the case, too, tweeting at the City of Grand Rapids: “We know everyone wants to be Kansas City, but... @CityGrandRapids We would like to report a “Grand” theft of our skyline.”
The Michigan police department responded like a motorist trying to sweet-talk away a speeding ticket.
“Good looking city KC! Impersonation is the greatest form of flattery. BTW, who would have jurisdiction of this investigation ?...There’s no crime in GR today!”
Tables turned, Twitter slapped on the cuffs.
“Crossed state lines.. I think the FBI has the case now.”
“Grand Rapids looks a lot like Kansas City... must be a glitch in the Matrix.”
“Must be Kansas City’s long lost twin.”
Twitter user Joel Jackson pressed charges of “Grand theft skyline.”
The police department offered an alibi, er, explanation to one Grand Rapids Twitter user named Nate who wanted to know why a police cruiser from his town was “superimposed over a different city’s skyline?”
“The skyline is just a free graphic in a program we use,” the department tweeted
“Why spend taxpayer dollars for a picture when we can use beautiful graphics already in existence? The message is in the intent....not the skyline! Have a great, crime-free day!”
