REALLY bored? You can watch a 53-hour livestream of a bowl of chips before Super Bowl

And you thought the only super “bowl” this weekend involved a football.
Behold a 53-hour livestream of a bowl of Tostitos tortilla chips.
It begins at 1:29 p.m. ET Friday and we know some of you will peek - you there on the sofa watching jelly fish floating around in a California aquarium.
“You could livestream quite literally anything in the world, and people would still probably still get excited about it,” writes Elite Daily website for millennial women.
“Whether it’s something as beautiful as the birth of a baby giraffe at a zoo, or if it’s — say — as random as a bowl of tortilla chips, people would still manage to get totally pumped up.”
The bowl will sit - and sit and sit and sit - inside the Tostitos Cantina in Atlanta, where the game is being played.
“This might be the most exciting thing to hit the Super Bowl marketing scene in a decade, maybe ever … or maybe not at all,” Sheldon Boyea, senior director of marketing for Tostitos, said in a press release.
Everyone knows there’s not much drama around a bowl of tortilla chips unless it’s the fight over the last one.
So the company has invited NFL greats - Barry Sanders, Matt Ryan and Tony Gonzalez among them - to “show off their chip & dip skills via the livestream.”
We presume there will be hand sanitizer available.
Here are other details from the Tostitos folks.
The chips won’t actually just sit there. People will eat them and the bowl will be refilled as needed. Viewers can request the flavors via livestream comments.
A jar of Tostitos Queso Blanco will be added to the livestream if 53 comments include the hashtag #TostitosLiveBowl.
And the person who makes comment No. 53 million will win 53 bags of Tostitos.
What’s with the number 53?
It’s the 53rd Super Bowl.
Duh. Where have you been? Watching futbol?
“They may not be getting a Super Bowl ad this year, but Tostitos will be getting plenty of camera time,” writes MediaPost advertising website.
As part of its “game plan,” MediaPost notes, Tostitos also released “public address announcements” about chips and dips at Super Bowl parties. One that MediaPost pointed out has been viewed nearly 6.5 million times since Jan. 15.
Chips and the Super Bowl go together like, well, chips and the Super Bowl.
According to Nielsen, Americans spent $224 million on tortilla chips for the Super Bowl in 2017, second only to regular chips when it came to prepackaged food served at parties.
The livestream will end at 6:29 p.m. ET on Sunday, “exactly one minute before kickoff of Super Bowl LIII,” the company’s release says.
At 8 a.m. ET on Friday, four people were already waiting.
