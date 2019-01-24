National

‘Trump will handle it.’ Florida man has warning after harassing Iraqi neighbors, cops say

By Josh Magness

January 24, 2019 07:09 AM

David Allen Boileau is charged with burglary and a possible hate crime after the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says the man targeted his Iraqi neighbors in Holiday, Florida, because of their racial ethnicity.
Shortly after moving into a home in Holiday, Florida, David Allen Boileau started to harass some of his new neighbors, police say.

The 58-year-old man complained one family — originally from Iraq — shouldn’t be living in the neighborhood because “the U.S. needs to rid the country of all of them,” police say, according to The Tampa Bay Times. The family has four children, the newspaper reported.

“It’s absolutely disgusting,” Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco told Fox13.

Boileau now faces a burglary charge and a possible hate crime after the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says he tried to intimidate the unsuspecting family because of their country of origin, according to Fox13.

On Monday, police say Boileau “threw screws at the victim’s brother-in-law’s vehicle in hopes of damaging it or them running over the nails and flattening their tires,” according to the Tampa Bay Reporter.

The following day, Boileau — who allegedly remarked “we’ll get rid of them one way or another” — broke into the family’s home and went through their mail, police say, according to the Tampa Bay Reporter. Police say he got into the house, which had no people inside, through an unlocked back door. A neighbor then saw the 58-year-old going through the family’s mail and called law enforcement, police say.

When police arrived, they said they found Boileau walking down the street and he then admitted to breaking into the home. Police say he also stated that “if he doesn’t get rid of them, Trump will handle it,” when talking about the Iraqi family, according to the Tampa Bay Reporter.

For Nocco, it’s perplexing that a new neighbor tried to determine who could live in the neighborhood.

“He said he does not like them, he wished they weren’t in his community,” he told The Tampa Bay Times. “Which is ironic because he’s the one who moved into our community.”

He was arrested and charged for the burglary on Tuesday evening, when police say he “uttered several statements of his dislike for people of Middle Eastern descent,” as reported by The Tampa Bay Times.

The homeowner returned and said that multiple gift cards, credit cards and a debit card were missing, as well as an ID, according to ABC Action News. Bolieau denied stealing any of those items, which police did not locate, according to the Tampa Bay Reporter.

Police say “the victim owns and has lived at her home for three years without any issues prior to the defendant moving into his residence,” as noted by the Tampa Bay Reporter.

In an interview with ABC Action News, the homeowner’s sister said the man targeted her family because “he thinks we’re bad people.”

“I know there’s some bad people from the Middle East,” the woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told the TV station. “That’s why we’re here.”

