Tom Brady super-fan Mark Wahlberg takes a poke at Patrick Mahomes

Actor Mark Wahlberg - quite possibly Tom Brady’s No. 1 celebrity fan - has “young gun” Patrick Mahomes in his sights.
On Monday, the day after the Patriots beat the Chargers to advance to this weekend’s AFC Championship game against Kansas City, a pumped-up Brady posted a video to his Instagram.
“Monday, January 14. It’s great to be workin’ on a Monday,” Brady said as he walked through a weight room, grinning. “Great team win. We’re on to Kansas City, baby! Let’s go. Let’s go!”
The video clip, set to 50 Cent’s “Many Men,” has scooped up nearly 2 million views.
(“Look out Chiefs we guess,” wrote Complex pop culture website.)
Wahlberg, a long-time Patriots fan, was one of the first to respond.
“The goat!!” he wrote on Brady’s Instagram. “Time to show the young gun what greatness looks like 12.”
He added a red-heart emoji for emphasis.
Wahlberg - Oscar nominee for “The Departed” - and Brady, aka Gisele Bunchen’s husband, occupy a mutual admiration society that invites that popular meme: Get yourself a guy who looks at you the way Mark Wahlberg looks at Tom Brady.
Here they are after the Patriots won Super Bowl XLIX in 2015.
“Mark Wahlberg is probably the most vocal and forward-facing celebrity fan of the New England Patriots these days,” Patriots Wire sports blog wrote last year.
During a radio interview in November, a caller asked Brady who should play him in a movie.
Wrote SB Nation: “Brady barely skipped a beat before he had the answer: ‘I’m going with Mark Wahlberg. A Boston legend, (from) Dorchester, one of the just ‘grind it out’ kind of guys.’”
It should be noted, SB Nation wrote, “that Brady is 6’4, while Wahlberg is 5’7 — but they can get around all that with movie magic.”
Wahlberg was so confident that his team would win another Super Bowl that over the summer, before the season opened, he was seen “placing a ‘hefty’ bet on the Pats to win the 2019 Super Bowl,” Page Six and other outlets reported.
He also “put a few dollars on the Philadelphia Eagles at the William Hill Sports Book at the Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City, NJ..” according to Page Six. “We hear he has a soft spot for the team after starring in ‘Invincible,’ about their ’70s player Vince Papale.”
Wahlberg has ties to the Kansas City area now, too.
He and his brothers, chef Paul Wahlberg and “Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg, opened one of their burger restaurants, Wahlburgers, in Olathe, Kansas last year. Lines stretched around the block when it opened in September.
“Mark’s Choice” on the menu is the Thanksgiving Turkey Burger with stuffing and orange-cranberry sauce.
But, no goat.
