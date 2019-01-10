National

Haley agrees on nothing with Ocasio-Cortez, but calls sharing fake nude photo disgusting

By Noah Feit

January 10, 2019 03:29 PM

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y, left, called it ‘disgusting’ that a fake nude photo of her was being circulated, and was defended by Nikki Haley, R-S.C., the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y, left, called it ‘disgusting’ that a fake nude photo of her was being circulated, and was defended by Nikki Haley, R-S.C., the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Carolyn Kaster, left, Tim Dominick AP, left, tdominick@thestate.com
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y, left, called it ‘disgusting’ that a fake nude photo of her was being circulated, and was defended by Nikki Haley, R-S.C., the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Carolyn Kaster, left, Tim Dominick AP, left, tdominick@thestate.com

Nikki Haley tweeted she does not agree with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on anything — “when it comes to policy.” But that did not stop the former South Carolina Governor from criticizing “a fake nude photo” circulating of Ocasio-Cortez.

Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat who was elected to the U.S. House last November, denounced the image in a Wednesday tweet, saying “Republicans began to circulate a fake nude photo of me.”

Haley, the Republican who recently stepped down as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, said Ocasio-Cortez deserves respect.

Socialist Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez and I agree on nothing when it comes to policy. But she — and every other woman in public life — deserve respect and so much more than this sort of disgusting and false treatment,” Haley tweeted.

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that she is the target of Conservative media attacks.

“For those out of the loop, Republicans began to circulate a fake nude photo of me. The Daily Caller reposted it (!) and refused to indicate it was fake in the title as well,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, describing it the same way as Haley — disgusting. “Completely disgusting behavior from Conservative outlets.”



Haley also tweeted women “in public life deserve respect,” while Ocasio-Cortez tweeted “Women in leadership face more scrutiny. Period.”

The picture in question has been online “for a month” and a Reddit user revealed it was not Ocasio-Cortez in the photo, The Guardian reported.

Ocasio-Cortez’ “outspokenness and progressive views have made her a target of conservatives,” according to The New York Times.

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said Sunday that women who accuse someone of sexual misconduct deserve to be heard, even if it involves President Donald Trump.

By

Related stories from Fresno Bee

clemson-university

tv

politics-government

politics-government

Noah Feit

Noah Feit is a Real Time reporter with The State and McClatchy Carolinas Regional Team. The award-winning journalist has worked for multiple newspapers since starting his career in 1999.

  Comments  