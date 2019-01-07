Man charged in California camper’s death; 10 other shootings

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2018 file photo a sign is seen at the entrance to the Malibu Creek State Park in Calabasas, Calif. The arraignment of a parolee charged with killing a man camping with his daughters at a Southern California state park in June and shooting at 10 people over the past two years has been postponed. Prosecutors said Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, that arraignment for Anthony Rauda was continued until Jan. 22 in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Marcio Jose Sanchez,File AP Photo