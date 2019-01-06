Michigan family of 5 killed in wrong-way crash in Kentucky

In this photo provided by LEX18, police officers and firefighters work at the scene of a deadly crash on Interstate 75 in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. A suspected drunken driver heading the wrong way on a pickup truck struck a vehicle carrying several family members from Michigan early Sunday, killing all occupants of the vehicle, along with the pickup's driver, authorities said. (LEX18 via AP) AP