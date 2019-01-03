Navy SEAL to plead not guilty to murder charge of ISIS teen

This 2018 photo provided by Andrea Gallagher shows her husband, Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher. The decorated Navy SEAL is facing charges of premediated murder and other offenses in connection with the fatal stabbing of a teenage Islamic State prisoner under his care in Iraq in 2017 and the shooting of unarmed Iraqi civilians. His attorney says he will plead not guilty to all the charges at a Naval hearing Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in San Diego. (Andrea Gallagher via AP) Andrea Gallagher AP