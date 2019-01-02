Administration denies status to young immigrants due to age

FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, file photo, Salvadoran migrant Cesar Jobet, right, and Daniel Jeremias Cruz, hide from U.S. border agents, after they dug a hole in the sand under the border structure and crossed over to the U.S. side, in Playas de Tijuana, Mexico. The two youths were detected by U.S. border agents and ran back to the Mexican side. Some immigrant youth looking to start over in the United States after fleeing abusive homes are seeing their applications for green cards rejected because the Trump administration says they're too old. A program in place since 1990 has let young immigrants file paperwork before age 21. But the U.S. government says some of these immigrants are too old once they turn 18. Ramon Espinosa, File AP Photo